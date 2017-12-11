British Columbia Premier John Horgan will be giving his government's decision on the future of the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam this morning.

The New Democrat government has been debating whether to continue the construction of the $8.3-billion dam or cancel the work midway through the job.

An announcement is expected by Horgan at approximately 11:30 a.m PT.

The B.C. Utilities Commission, an independent energy regulator, concluded in its assessment that the dam is over budget and behind schedule.

The dam has been marked by deeply divisive approaches to environmental, economic, technological and Indigenous concerns that have become the front lines of political battles in B.C.

Bob Peever of BC Hydro gives a tour of the Site C Dam location near Fort St. John in April, 2017. On completion, the dam would flood 5,500 hectares of the Peace River Valley and provide energy to power the equivalent of around 500,000 homes. (Jonathon Hayward/The Canadian Press)

An estimated $4 billion has been spent so far on the dam that has been under construction for more than two years.

B.C. Hydro, the province's public utility, has said more than 2,000 people are working on Site C, which is in the Peace River area near Fort St. John.