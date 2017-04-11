Linda Kayfish has released a letter blasting Premier Christy Clark and her response to the B.C. Ombudsperson report on the 2012 Ministry of Health firings.

"Premier Clark has shown the same callous and cynical attitude towards my family for over four years now, and her response to the Ombuds report is no different," said Kayfish.

Linda Kayfish said Premier Christy Clark is being "disgustingly disingenuous" in her reaction to the B.C. Ombudsperson report into the 2012 Ministry of Health firings. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Kayfish is the sister of Roderick MacIsaac, one of eight health researchers fired for alleged data breaches.

At the time the Minister of Health raised the spectre of potential criminal conduct by the researchers when she publicly stated the RCMP was investigating, which was not the case. MacIssac took his own life in Dec. 2012.

Last week Ombudsperson Jay Chalke released a scathing report into the firings, calling the government's actions "deceiving, flawed," and "needlessly rushed."

Clark stepped back from directly responding to the report , saying it was wrong for politicians to interfere with civil service hiring and firing decisions.

Kayfish says the premier is trying avoid taking responsibility.

"That is disgustingly disingenuous considering that Christy Clark's own Health Minister — a politician — went in front of the cameras in 2012 and announced to the world that my brother and his colleagues were suspected criminals. Where was the premier's false sense of propriety then?"