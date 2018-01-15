Laura Coriale spent the holidays renovating and moving to a new dance studio in Kamloops, B.C., dedicated to her late sister, Anna Grandia.

"She's still very much with us," Coriale said.

Anna Grandia was struck and killed by a car on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., last year when she and her husband were helping clear debris from an accident.

The Grandia family was travelling from Kamloops to Vancouver in February 2017, when parents Matt and Anna were struck by a car while outside their vehicle. Anna Grandia later died from her injuries. (GoFundMe)

On February 5, 2017, Grandia and her husband, Matt, stopped to help a fellow motorist in need, when another car lost control and struck them both. Grandia died in hospital less than a week later. Matt Grandia has recovered.

Grandia and Coriale were co-owners of Sista's Love to Dance studio. Grandia taught several classes, and Coriale said she was loved by everyone who knew her.

"It was the most painful day of my life, watching my little sister move on and leave this dimension. It was terrible. It was horrible."

Coriale said nearly 1,000 people attended her sister's celebration of life including students who performed.

"It was almost like they were carrying her spirit on," she said.

New studio space

On Jan. 7, Coriale celebrated Sista's Love to Dance studio's 10-year anniversary and the grand opening of the new space at 1103 12th St. on the North Shore of Kamloops.

Laura Coriale of Sista's Love to Dance poses with an image of her late sister Anna Grandia. The two ran the dance studio together until Grandia died in 2017. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

The new space has the hallmarks of modern dance studio: high ceilings, large speakers and mirrors. What makes it stand out from other studios are the images of Grandia throughout the space.

"I have this feeling inside that she is proud of me and what we've done here for her and for the kids of Kamloops," Coriale said. "There's not a lot on this side of town for kids to do, so that was one of our main inspirations for starting this studio."

Laura Coriale's 11-year-old daughter Milla Nomm was taught dance by her aunt, Anna Grandia. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

The photos are meant to be an inspiration not only for aspiring dancers, but also for Coriale.

"My sister and I, we started this, and now I'm the only one that can finish this or keep this going."

With files from Jenifer Norwell