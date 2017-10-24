Sir William Macdonald Elementary in East Vancouver has been renamed Xpey' Elementary in recognition of its status as the Vancouver School Board's District Aboriginal Focus School.

According to a release, Xpey' means "cedar" in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language of the Musqueam people.

Cedar Cove was the name of the original school built on the site.

The VSB began the renaming process in 2015. The name Xpey' was suggested by Chief Wayne Sparrow and Musqueam council members, and selected by a renaming committee made up of parents, school staff, and community and district representatives.

VSB official trustee Dianne Turner formally approved the name change at a meeting of the board on Monday.

"I'm pleased that the renaming committee recommend this name, which reflects both the Indigenous heritage and education history of the area," she said in a release.

"It is important for the District Aboriginal Focus School program that the school has an Indigenous name."