The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources forced the closure and evacuation of Pinaus Lake Resort in B.C.'s Interior after learning that the unpredictability of the soil combined with the high number of people who could be impacted was an unacceptable safety risk.

In November 2013, ministry staff noticed unusual bumps on the road near Pinaus Lake Resort.

"They realized they had previously grated those lumps and bumps out of the road," said Andy Oetter, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource operations director.

Upon further inspection, crews found signs of instability. Three months later, the ministry sent a letter to the Hoglunds, owners of Pinaus Lake Resort, to inform them of the land activity, but can't say for sure what's causing the land to move.

"We don't fully know," Oetter told CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

Crews returning for a later survey found a layer of broken bedrock 10 metres down and a layer of silt clay between the two.

"The suspicion is that silt clay layer is a bit of a slip plane and the water gets down there and is causing the earth to move."

He says the movement is not related to any past logging in the area.

"This is more of a deep-seated soil type activity."

Arvin and Audrey Hoglund, lost their home, their business and their friends as a result of the closure.

The ministry was unable to comment on whether or not the Hoglunds would receive some sort of compensation for having to leave their land.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops