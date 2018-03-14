The former leader of a Sikh temple in Surrey has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the 2014 beating death of his wife.

In November 2017, Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty to manslaughter for punching his wife with his fists, stomping on her and then hitting her with a clothes iron.

Narinder Kaur Kalsi was found in severe medical distress at the couple's South Surrey home in July 2014. She died in hospital days later when she was taken off life support.

Kalsi was originally charged with aggravated assault before charges were upgraded to attempted murder and then second-degree murder.

He is the former president of the Brookside Sikh Temple.

Both Crown and defence requested the 11-year sentence. Kalsi faces nine years and 11 months behind bars after credit for time serve is applied.