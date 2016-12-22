A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says municipal employees 'banking' sick days has created a $90-million liability for Metro Vancouver.

The report says 15 of the 17 municipal government plans in Metro Vancouver allow for banked sick days.

Employees who do not use their allotted sick days can 'bank' them — in Richmond and Vancouver 20 paid sick days per year can be saved, up until 261 days. An additional 120 'gratuity' days can be cashed upon leaving the service.

"Some governments allow banked sick days to be used by certain employees to retire early or to receive cash payouts for banked sick days that go unused. These alternative sick day provisions raise questions as to why governments have allowed public sector employees to use banked sick days for purposes unrelated to illness," says the report.

But the Public Service Alliance of Canada defends sick leave policies as an insurance for employees. They say it's a myth that banked sick leave create millions of dollars of liaibility.

"We negotiated the right for our members to save up sick leave for a reason: it's like an insurance policy. Like insurance, saved up sick leave can be indispensable. Workers battling a chronic or serious illness have to wait at least 13 weeks (65 working days) – or, if they have more than 65 days in sick leave, use that up until it's gone, before their disability insurance kicks in. If they have no saved up sick leave, they are forced to rely on Employment Insurance through that period. That means earning a maximum of $501 a week."

They also point out managers have tools to make sure sick leave is not abused, as they can demand medical certificates and discipline absentee employees.

But Richard Truscott, CFIB vice president for B.C. and Alberta believes the system should be revised.

The group has been calling for sick day revisions for years. An April report claimed banked sick days cost B.C. $399-million, Vancouver $35 million and Victoria $7-million.

Those numbers assume employees cash in all of their sick days.

"If the employee doesn't use all of their allotted sick days in a year, they can save them to be either used in the future or in some cases, they're paid out for that time. When we see these sorts of arrangements in the public sector that really are turning out to be more of a perk than anything, that certainly does question as to whether it's a wise practice or something we need to scale back."

Burnaby and New Westminster are the only two municipalities that have moved away from the practice, introducing affordable short-term disability plans instead.

"It's good to see at least a couple municipal governments have recognized that this is an ineffective, costly and unfair way to deal with employee illness. These plans cost millions, resulting in tax increases," said Truscott.