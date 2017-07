A 37-year-old Surrey resident drowned in Shuswap Lake on Sunday.

RCMP say the man was vacationing in the area with family.

He went missing after going for a swim at a local campground.



Police say he was in a designated swimming area.

A search team recovered the man's body in the early morning hours of July 3.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this tragic time," Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a statement.