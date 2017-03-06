Two men and two women have been arrested after shots were fired at police during a standoff at a home in South Vancouver early Monday morning.

Police were first called out around 1:30 a.m. PT after at least two men with firearms were spotted entering a house near Sophia Street and East 51st Avenue.

When officers arrived a man came out and allegedly fired a number of shots before going back inside, said a statement released by police.

No one was injured and members of the Emergency Response Team were able arrest two men and two women without incident just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say the incident is still under investigation but the public is not at risk.