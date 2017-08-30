One man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Surrey on Tuesday evening.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired in the 6300 block of 166 Street at around 8:45 p.m.

They arrived to find a man had died in a car in the driveway of his home.

Investigators say it appears to be a targeted shooting. Police are now searching for a light-coloured minivan that was seen leaving the area, heading east on 64 Avenue from 166 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Surrey RCMP are investigating.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

