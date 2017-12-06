Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward after a shooting in the Newton area of Surrey Tuesday night.

Police responded to shots being fired near the intersection of 148th Street and 64 Avenue around 8 p.m. PT.

Investigators say that a man was injured in the shooting and that a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area, heading west.

Likely targeted

Police are not releasing any other details but say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.