RCMP in Surrey are investigating a shooting in the Whalley area Saturday night.

The male victim suffered serious injuries after being shot near a restaurant near 135 Street and 105A Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled from the scene.

He is described as an Asian man, standing around 5' 10" tall and weighing around 190 lbs.

According to RCMP, the attack is believed to be targeted, but not gang-related.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.