Vancouver Police are investigating a targeted shooting in South Vancouver.

A resident in the neighbourhood told CBC News he heard gunshots outside his house on East 54th Avenue near Knight Street around 3 a.m.

The front window of the targeted house was shattered and there appeared to be numerous bullet holes right through the glass. Officers put up at least 20 evidence markers up on the front lawn.

Bullet holes can be seen scattered through the front window of the house

Const. Jason Doucette said no one was injured in the shooting but the occupants of the home were not cooperative with police. He added the investigation is ongoing.