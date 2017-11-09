RCMP say a man was shot in what's believed to be a targeted home invasion in Aldergrove on Wednesday.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls in the area of 266b Street and 29 Avenue — near Aldergrove Community Secondary School — just before 7:30 p.m PT.

"We had reports of all manner of things happening there," said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

When they arrived, officers found the gunshot victim inside the house.

The 27-year-old, who was conscious when police arrived, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP's Serious Crime Unit took over the case. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

On Thursday, RCMP said there's more than one suspect in the incident.

"We've got reports from witnesses, from the victim himself that there are multiple suspects ... at least three but possibly more that came in and then fled," said van Herk. "No further descriptions at this point."

The officer said the victim is known to police, but the incident hasn't been linked to any other crimes.

Van Herk said RCMP are still canvassing the area Thursday as the Serious Crime Unit works on the investigation.

With files from Tanya Fletcher