Trials back on for accused drug dealers freed in sheriff showdown

B.C.'s Court of Appeal has overruled a pair of judges who handed judicial stays to two accused drug dealers because of a lack of sheriffs needed to hold their trials.

The ruling means that Richard Anthony D'Allesandro and Michael John Dubensky will have to stand trial after all.

"While the judges were right to be concerned — and, it would appear, frustrated — over the unavailability of sheriffs and the effect a lack of sufficient sheriffs can have on the Supreme Court's ability to carry out its functions, how they chose to address that problem in dealing with the cases before them was both procedurally inappropriate and extreme," read the unanimous Appeal Court ruling.

'That is unacceptable'

The decision marks a dramatic turnaround for two men unwittingly caught in the middle of a political firestorm in February 2017.

After a pair of B.C.-Supreme-Court-stayed charges against them in quick succession, then-NDP Public Safety Critic Mike Farnworth called the situation "outrageous."

And former B.C. Liberal justice minister Suzanne Anton promised action to address the sheriff shortage.

In staying charges against two accused drug dealers, B.C. Supreme Court judges complained about the lack of judicial resources and the unavailability of sheriffs. (Gregor Craigie/CBC)

D'Allesandro is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and Dubensky is accused of possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing a dangerous weapon — bear spray.

D'Allesandro's trial was set for Feb. 17, 2017 and Dubensky's was scheduled the next week. But in both cases, sheriffs were not available to sit in the courtroom during the proceedings.

"I will say that more and more frequently in this building, and it is a matter of great distress to not only myself, but my fellow judges, criminal matters, important criminal matters, are delayed starting because of a lack of staff, whether it's sheriffs, clerks, or otherwise," Justice Robert Johnston wrote in ordering a stay of proceedings for D'Allesandro.

"That is unacceptable."

A 'drastic' remedy

The Crown appealed the decisions. D'Allesandro didn't respond, but Dubensky fought the appeal vigorously.

Writing for the appeal court majority, Justice David Frankel noted that a stay of proceedings has been called the most drastic remedy available for circumstances that might bring the justice system into disrepute.

He said Justice Jacqueline Dorgan made no effort to determine whether or not the lack of sheriffs "irremediably prejudiced Mr. Dubensky's right to a fair trial, or adversely affected the integrity of the justice system."

"In my view, it was incumbent on the trial judge to ask the parties what they wished to do and, if necessary, give them time to consider their positions," Frankel wrote.

"If Mr. Dubensky decided to apply for a stay, then arrangements to schedule that application could have been made."

Frankel said Dubensky may — in fact — have wanted to clear his name by means of an acquittal.

According to the ruling, Dubensky has advised that if his case is referred back to trial he will apply for another stay — this time because of delay.