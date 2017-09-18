A close friend of Twyla Roscovich, the B.C. filmmaker whose body was discovered Friday, says the province has lost an important environmental voice.

Alexandra Morton, an activist and independent scientist, was the subject of Roscovich's 2013 documentary, Salmon Confidential.

The film follows Morton's efforts to reveal an industry cover up after she discovered B.C.'s wild salmon had tested positive for dangerous European salmon viruses.

"I think everybody felt the world was a little bit safer because Twyla was on the job," Morton told host Rick Cluff on CBC's The Early Edition.

"It wasn't a job — it was a life for her. They felt that she would help protect everything we love about British Columbia."

Rosvovich vanished on Sept. 7, triggering a widespread search by the RCMP and the coast guard.

In a statement, Roscovich's family said her body was discovered Friday near Fisherman's Wharf in Campbell River.

The family did not release details about her death, but said no foul play was suspected.

Roscovich's legacy

"I've lost one of my closest friends — perhaps my closest friend," said Morton, who's known Roscovich for more than 20 years.

Morton said Roscovich was the type of friend who noticed when others weren't OK and would try to help.

"I think that's why so many of us are so devastated, because we just feel like we should have been there for her at the end. And somehow, none of us were."

Activist Alexandra Morton and Twyla Roscovich pose with a ticket stub from the independent filmmaker's work, Salmon Confidential. (Twyla Roscovich/Facebook)

Friends and family are now raising funds for Roscovich's four-year-old daughter Ruby.

Roscovich was pregnant during the filming of Salmon Confidential, Morton said, and was so committed that she flew to Norway to interview a scientist at the last possible moment.

Morton said she hopes other filmmakers can continue Roscovich's legacy.

"She was driven to protect this world," Morton said.

"I know that it's going to make me fight harder for her, for what she can't do anymore."

Listen to the full interview below.

With files from CBC's The Early Edition