Homicide investigators have confirmed two targeted killings that took place days apart in Langley last October are linked, which has officials renewing a call for witnesses in one of the "barbaric" crimes.

Robert Keith Green, 56, was shot and killed on 72 Avenue on Oct. 16, 2016. He was a "well-established" member of the Hell's Angels gang and investigators said his death was targeted.

Jason Francis Wallace, 27, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that killing has been officially linked to the murder of another man days later.

Shaun Allan Clary, 27, was killed near 243 Street and Robertson Crescent on Oct. 24, 2016. IHIT said it was a "targeted and barbaric" murder and that Clary was believed to have had gang associations.

The cause of Clary's death has never been released, but IHIT says his body was found in a state that was "horrific" for investigators. (IHIT)

Investigators haven't revealed Clary's cause of death or the state in which his body was found.

"It was horrific for our investigators," Foster said last year.

On Friday, Cpl. Meghan Foster said investigators have since "identified links" between the men's deaths. However, she said the team can't confirm the deaths are linked to any other homicides or ongoing gang conflict.

A statement said there are people "who have specific and intimate details about what happened" to Clary, and they're being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.