An overnight blaze gutted a large mansion in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

The three-alarm fire broke out just before 3 a.m., at a home in the 3700 block of Angus Drive.

A resident of the neighbourhood had called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the 6,000 square foot home.

More from the scene of the mansion fire in #Shaughnessy @VanFireRescue #vanRE @CityofVancouver pic.twitter.com/Nm71snG1rV — @gpsmendoza

Flames were tearing through the roof of the house when crews first arrived.

"This house is about five years old," said Vancouver Fire Deputy Chief Brian Godlonton.

"It's quite a nice home ... and unfortunately another vacant home in our city that's gone up in flames."

A firefighter directs a ladder unit as it dumps water on the roof of the burning house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vacant house hazards

Some neighbours told CBC News the house had been vacant for several years.

Godlonton added fire crews can face several hazards when dealing with fires in empty houses.

"These vacant homes are becoming more and more of a challenge, not only for the community but for our firefighters," he said.

"You never know what you're up for when you come into these fires."

Godlonton said it's too early to tell if the fire is suspicious. The cause is under investigation.