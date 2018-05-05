Canada-wide warrant issued for patient missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital

RCMP are asking the public to help locate a patient missing from a psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Shane Clay, 44, who police say was reported as an "unauthorized absence" from the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital on Friday.

He is wanted for being unlawfully at large and police say he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who sees Clay is asked to call 911.

Police say he is six feet, six inches tall and weighs 280 pounds.

Anyone with information about Clay is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.