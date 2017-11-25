Sex workers in Chilliwack, B.C. have a new resource to draw support from.

Data on the number of sex workers in Canada is hard to obtain and research into the subject varies from province to province. But Joan Goosen, a clinical counsellor, says research shows only 15 to 20 per cent of sex work is visible on the street.

Goosen is the founder of the PEARL Life Renewal Society in Chilliwack. She says the society if familiar with about 40 female sex workers in the community who operate visibly.

"If these numbers are accurate that means there could be 600 plus [women] just in our community that are being exploited or trafficked in some way," said Goosen.

PEARL stands for Prostituted Women Exiting and Renewing Life. The society recently opened the PEARL Resource Centre, a new ministry in downtown Chilliwack which Goosen says is meant to support sex workers and teach them life skills.

"As a believer in Christ, believing that Jesus is love changes not only people on the inside but also helps people live different lives," said Goosen.

Goosen said women seeking help may come from a variety of different backgrounds and stressed it isn't PEARL's mission to push faith on anyone.

Rather it is meant as a non-judgemental safe space and community.

Outpouring of support

Goosen went to great lengths to create a beautiful space for the women.

"Recognizing a lot of them are coming from a lot of brokenness and pain and ugliness in their life," said Goosen. "We wanted to offer them a place that is welcoming and warm and beautiful."

The dining room, which seats about 10, also doubles a classroom. Coping, cooking and relationship skills are offered.

The ministry was largely built from donations from Chilliwack residents, including furniture, paint, appliances, plumbing and electrical work.

The centre's dining room also doubles as a classroom to teach life skills to women seeking them. (Lisa Christiansen / CBC)

"It's been a really amazing journey to see how people have come together to make this place actually happen," said Goosen.

Goosen added women who join the society's program must commit to a weekly check in by officials to measure they're at with their goals.

The society is holding a fundraising event for the initiative on Saturday night.

With files from On the Coast and Lisa Christiansen