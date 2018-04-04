Woman sexually assaulted while taking out the garbage

Langley RCMP are urging residents to be vigilant after a woman was grabbed from behind as she was putting out her trash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Aldergrove.

RCMP say the woman was forced back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

"The victim was transported to hospital and is understandably traumatized," Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Police are also asking for the public's help locating bedding that was apparently removed from the crime scene, as well as the woman's purse, which they describe as grey with silver trimmings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3398.

More to come.