Police search for witnesses in alleged sexual assault in Abbotsford

Police are looking for video and witnesses to help find a suspect accused of attacking a woman in Abbotsford, B.C. on Friday.

The woman was walking southbound on Pauline Street at 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling.

Police said the man appeared in front of her and grabbed her by the shoulders.

A statement said he made sexual remarks to her and tried to pull her, but the woman broke free and got away.

A stretch of Pauline Street in Abbotsford. Police say a woman was walking when a man made sexual remarks towards her and grabbed her by the shoulders on Friday. (Google Maps)

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown, shoulder-length hair.

The statement said he wore a light-coloured shirt, tan shorts and sunglasses.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or those with video to contact police.

"As the sexual assault took place in a busy area of downtown Abbotsford, we are asking that anyone who observed the suspect or the incident to come forward," the statement said.

Those with information ares asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.