RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a sex shop Monday night and tying up two employees.

At around 7:30 p.m. PT Monday, RCMP received a 911 call that a robbery had just taken place at Wild Kingdom located in downtown Kelowna on Lawrence Avenue.

Police learned that two men, each with their faces covered and one carrying a firearm, entered the store and demanded cash from the two female employees.

Police said the suspects eventually tied the women up in a back room.

"There were no customers inside the business at the time of the robbery," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Once inside, the suspects proceeded to retrieve the employees' cellular phones, physically restrain them and secure them."

Women suffered minor injuries

The suspects allegedly fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a selection of adult sex toys.

Police said once the men left, the women were able to break free and call 911.

"Both female victims sustained minor injuries related to being physically restrained. They have each been offered RCMP Victim Services," said O'Donaghey.

RCMP unsuccessfully attempted to find the suspects using a police dog.

Both suspects are described as Caucasian, in their late twenties or early thirties, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with slim builds and balaclavas covering their faces. One wore a grey hoodie and jeans, the other wore a black hoodie and dark pants. Both wore gloves.

RCMP are asking local businesses to review surveillance video for any sign of the suspects.

Mattress store robbed, employee tied up

Meanwhile, a mattress store was robbed a similar fashion at roughly the same time in Vernon, B.C.

RCMP said a male employee was tied up during a robbery at Sleep Country Canada in Vernon on January 22, 2018. (Google Maps)

On Monday night, a lone employee at Sleep Country Canada had his hands and feet bound with clear packing tape by a man carrying a 13-cm (five-inch) hunting knife, RCMP said.

Police said the suspect entered the store to ask about a cheap mattress and after asking numerous questions, produced the knife and demanded the employee get on the ground.

RCMP said the suspect then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The unharmed employee managed to free himself and call police.

The suspect in that robbery is described as a Caucasion male with a blemished complexion, short dark hair, in his thirties or forties, standing approximately five-feet-10-inches tall.

The knife had a green handle and a crescent moon shape carved out of the tip, said police.