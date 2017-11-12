Vancouver police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender who may pose a danger to women and children living in the city.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 44, has been convicted of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He's served his sentence, but Corrections Canada said Smith has "a very high risk" of relationship violence and a high risk of sexual violence against others — specifically children.

On Friday, police said he was going to be living in the city under several court-ordered conditions, including:

Not being anywhere where children under 16 may be present.

Not contacting children under 16, directly or indirectly

Not using drugs or drinking alcohol.

Not going into bars or liquor stores.

Not using or owning a computer or cellphone with access to the internet.

Smith is also ordered to report any friendships or romantic relationships with women.

He's described as Caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches and 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Sometimes he has a salt-and-pepper-coloured beard.