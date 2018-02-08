Cameron Ratelle is described as five feet eight inches tall, 185 pounds, with a stocky build, shaved head and brown eyes. He often wears hearing aids. (Vancouver Police Department)

For the second time in a year, Vancouver police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who poses a "significant" risk to young women.

Cameron Eugene Ratelle, 39, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor as well as university students in Ontario.

Police said they were notified Thursday he's moving to a halfway house in Vancouver.

Corrections Canada said Ratelle, who is on statutory release, has been assessed as a moderate to high risk for violent and sexual reoffending.

He's bound by several conditions, including:

Not to go on any schools' property, including university campuses.

Not to be with any minors without a parole officer's permission.

Not to possess, buy or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Not to possess, buy or access pornography.

Not to access a computer or the internet.

Ratelle is also under curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and has to live in a community correctional centre or community residential facility.

Last May, Vancouver police issued a similar warning when Ratelle moved to the city.

He was arrested a few days later for breaching a "non-violent" condition of his release.