For the second time in a year, Vancouver police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who poses a "significant" risk to young women.
Cameron Eugene Ratelle, 39, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor as well as university students in Ontario.
Police said they were notified Thursday he's moving to a halfway house in Vancouver.
Corrections Canada said Ratelle, who is on statutory release, has been assessed as a moderate to high risk for violent and sexual reoffending.
He's bound by several conditions, including:
- Not to go on any schools' property, including university campuses.
- Not to be with any minors without a parole officer's permission.
- Not to possess, buy or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.
- Not to possess, buy or access pornography.
- Not to access a computer or the internet.
Ratelle is also under curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and has to live in a community correctional centre or community residential facility.
Last May, Vancouver police issued a similar warning when Ratelle moved to the city.
He was arrested a few days later for breaching a "non-violent" condition of his release.