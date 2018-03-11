Vancouver police have arrested a sex offender who went missing from his Vancouver halfway house.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 47-year-old Stanley Porter after he failed to return for curfew.

Porter was arrested just after 5 p.m. PT Saturday near Powell Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Vancouver.

According to police, a citizen tip led to the arrest.

Police said Porter is a federal offender serving a 10-year long-term supervision order and has a history of sexual assault and interference.