Vancouver police have arrested a sex offender who went missing from his Vancouver halfway house.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 47-year-old Stanley Porter after he failed to return for curfew.
Porter was arrested just after 5 p.m. PT Saturday near Powell Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Vancouver.
According to police, a citizen tip led to the arrest.
Police said Porter is a federal offender serving a 10-year long-term supervision order and has a history of sexual assault and interference.
Thanks everyone for the shares! We are happy to report that 47-year-old Stanley Porter has been arrested, thanks to an alert citizen. #VPD #Community—
@VancouverPD