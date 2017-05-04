Vancouver police have arrested a man after three women were sexually targeted in East Vancouver last month.

The arrest is in connection with three alleged incidents in the early hours of April 26 near the intersection of Kingsway and Joyce Street.

Police say three women were approached, and in two instances, grabbed. One of the women who was grabbed was also sexually assaulted.

19-year-old Bilali Miyonkuru of Richmond has been arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery. He remains in custody.

