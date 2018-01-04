Sewer upgrades along a three-block stretch of Smithe Street in downtown Vancouver are expected to impact vehicle and bike traffic through to the summer.

According to the City of Vancouver, at least two lanes of vehicle traffic will be maintained along the busy corridor at all times in the construction zone between Beatty and Homer streets, however parts of the Smithe Street bike lane will be closed depending on where the work is taking place.

Some parking restrictions will also be necessary.

According to the city, the work is needed because existing sewer lines are at capacity. The life expectancy of the new sewer system is estimated at 100 years.