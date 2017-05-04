The weather in Metro Vancouver is about to take a tumultuous turn over the next 24 hours.

Forecasts on Thursday are calling for highs near 22 C inland, but by this evening, heavy downpours and the risk of thunderstorms will usher in cooler temperatures.

"There's a steady stream of moisture to the south of us that will begin to fire off thunderstorms south of the border this afternoon," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"That plume of moisture will stream northward into B.C. this evening bringing heavy downpours and isolated hail."

Wagstaffe says the Fraser Valley is most likely to experience the strongest storms starting late this evening but all of Metro Vancouver should expect a shift.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that stretches from the South Coast to the North Thompson Valley.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Shuswap and Okanagan.

The agency says the main concern will be the sudden, heavy rainfall — which could lead to water pooling and flash floods. Wagstaffe adds hail and rainfall rates could reach 10 to 25 milimetres per hour.

While thunderstorms are possible anytime of the year, Wagstaffe says the current weather pattern is "quite unusual" for Vancouver.

"Today's risk is much more similar to the storms other parts of the country experiences and could be unusually intense in nature," she said.

"We have a surprising amount of moisture in our atmosphere today, along with warm temperatures and a colliding cold front — all the ingredients needed for storms."