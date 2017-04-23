It's that time of year again, when wealthy philomaths from around the globe flock to Vancouver for the week-long festival of ideas known as TED Talks.

The conference, which stands for Technology, Art and Design, features A-list celebrities on stage alongside some of the world's leading thinkers sharing their knowledge in 18-minute bites on topics ranging from neuroscience to dance.

The theme of this year's event, which begins Monday, is The Future You. Some of the key speakers include tennis superstar Serena Williams, entrepreneur and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, and chess champion Garry Kasparov.

Lesser-known but equally promising speakers include Still Alice author Lisa Genova, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, and comedian and science fan Chuck Nice.

Gayle King arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Palladium on Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, in Los Angeles. King will be one of dozens of speakers at the 2017 TED Talks in Vancouver. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Despite the $6,000 price tag, the conference is sold out again this year.

Stargazers in Metro Vancouver will likely be treated to a few celebrity sightings near the event location at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Last year's attendees included Harrison Ford, Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

For everyone else, for the first time, TED is offering special screenings of the experience in cinemas around the world throughout the week. Usually, the talks are released on various platforms throughout the year.

CBC's Lisa Johnson will be attending the conference all week, reporting on some of the key speakers and ideas.