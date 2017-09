A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Surrey teen in 2014.

Raymond Caissie, 43, pleaded guilty in a New Westminster courtroom Thursday to second-degree murder of 17-year-old Serena Vermeersch.

Caissie was charged with the crime days after Vermeersch's body was discovered.

Caissie​ has been called a high-risk sex offender who was released from prison in 2013 after serving 22 years for a violent sexual assault.