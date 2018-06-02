Seniors rescued after house catches fire in Richmond

Two seniors were rescued from their Richmond home after it caught fire on Friday.

Flames broke out on the back porch of the Wellington Crescent duplex around 9 p.m.

Richmond Fire Rescue crews responded and brought the elderly homeowners to safety.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the flames.

The other side of the duplex was unoccupied. Fire officials say a family had been scheduled to move in Saturday.

Fire Battalion Chief Gord Graebel said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it isn't believed to be suspicious.