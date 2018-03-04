Victoria's James Bay is a walkable neighbourhood with ample services for seniors, but a local non-profit group fears too many remain isolated within the confines of their own apartments.

With a large donation from a local philanthropist, James Bay New Horizons is expanding its efforts to engage those elderly residents in the simple pleasures of socializing over coffee or a hot meal.

"The trick for us is to try and get people out of their homes," said Kim Dixon, the group's executive director.

"As people retire, or as they age in place, a lot of them have lost family and friends, and then they don't want to go out and meet new family and friends because it's too much of an effort."

So far the society has held more than 80 coffee parties in apartment building lobbies and common rooms, attended by more than 400 seniors.

The outreach worker who organizes the parties tells participants about available services and programs, such as the reassurance program in which seniors receive a call every morning to ensure they're OK.

Dixon said many elderly apartment residents have never met the other tenants in their building.

Emergency assistance

Aside from the social benefits of meeting over coffee, Dixon said, residents get to know if their neighbours will need help to evacuate the building in case of a fire or other emergency.

New Horizons also offers a Sunday suppers program at its centre, where the group serves a hot meal to 25 invited seniors who are socially isolated, seated at tables of four or five to make it easy to hear and talk about shared interests.

Among the regular diners is Elsie Farr, aged 103, who lives in her own condo and still attends other special events at the New Horizons centre where she's been a member for 35 years.

Other participants include Sally Fischer, who wrote in a thank you to Dixon: "Here I meet nice people and am served the best food — something I very much need. I hope this can continue so I do not fall to pieces."

Valerie Graham wrote: "I don't have a full kitchen where I live so a hot meal is most welcome, as is the company of other friendly seniors."

With files from CBC Radio One's On the Island.