Police are investigating a fight between patients at a Vancouver nursing home that ended in the death of an elderly man last week.

Police say the April 26 incident at the Purdy Pavilion at UBC Hospital started with an altercation between two men, aged 81 and 71. The 81 year old was taken to hospital where he died.

"At this time, there's zero concern when it comes to public safety," said Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation team, which has taken over the case.

"It's an ongoing investigation and nobody's been charged."

Foster says the mental states of the patients will be investigated but would not comment further.

The Purdy Pavillion is owned and operated by Vancouver Coastal Health, which, in a statement, says it is investigating the death.

An official website for the nursing home says the facility provides nursing care for those unable to live at home. It also has outpatient and research facilities.

With files from Brenna Rose