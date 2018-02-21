The City of Kamloops has announced a new development on the city's North Shore that will include 43 units of affordable housing for seniors.

"It will probably focus on seniors that have outlived their savings and are finding it more and more difficult to have appropriate housing," said Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.

An area off Tranquille Road called Spirit Square will soon be home to two new mixed-use structures, one of which will feature 5,200 square feet of both commercial and residential space, which includes affordable rental units for people over 55-years-old.

Artist's rendering of what the development at Kamloops' Spirit Square will look like once it's complete. (Arpa Invesments)

ASK Wellness, a local charity, will own and operate the seniors' units.

"After working [in the area] for 10 years, I've always believe something magical could happen here." said ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes.

"We need a whole continuum of housing investment in the community, and this is one element."

Nice to see some life breathed into Spirit Square. I've lived in the neighbourhood for 10 years now and have walked through the square about 5 times total. This development will definitely help. — @Houlio34

Hughes said rent will work out to $450 to $500 per month.

"We know from the people we work with … they're going to be great tenants. All they're looking for is something where they're not spending 80 per cent of their incomes and pensions on housing."

Development company Arpa Investments will begin construction in June, once the property has been properly zoned.

This news comes just one month after the B.C. government announced 104 modular homes for Kamloops' homeless, half of which will be located on the city's North Shore,

A safe suite for seniors was set up earlier this month to accommodate seniors in need of short-term housing.

With files from Brendan Kergin

For more stories from Kamloops and the surrounding area, follow CBC Kamloops on Facebook and Twitter, and tune in to Daybreak Kamloops weekday mornings, 6-8:30 a.m. PT. ​