A woman in her 70s was hit by a bus while she was walking in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon, according to TransLink.

The bus was turning left from City Parkway onto 102 Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. when the woman was struck.

TransLink said the driver got out of the vehicle and found the woman bleeding from the head and lying unconscious on the sidewalk. Photos from the scene show discarded clothes lying in the road.

Discarded clothing lies in the street after a woman was struck by a bus in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

The driver called 911 and the injured woman was taken to hospital.

There's no word yet on her condition, but Surrey RCMP said they had part of 102 Avenue blocked off while they investigated.

Just last week, a nine-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a bus in an Abbotsford crosswalk.