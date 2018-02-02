Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man (RCMP)

A North Vancouver woman was assaulted in her Lynn Valley apartment Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The 89-year-old victim was home alone when a stranger came to her door asking to use the washroom.

Police say the man was dressed as a construction worker and was wearing white disposable overalls with a hood.

After being invited inside, police say the man exposed his genitals before assaulting the victim. A short altercation ensued and the man fled from the residence.

Following the assault, police say the victim sought help and was transported to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as:

Male.

Approximately 20 to30 years old.

Slim build.

Approximately five feet 10 inches tall to six feet tall.

Black hair.

Dark eyes.

Olive skin.

Wearing navy pants and a navy sweater beneath disposable white overalls.

"Given the serious nature of the crime, both the North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime and Special Victim units have put their resources into solving this investigation," said Const. Brett Cunningham of the North Vancouver RCMP.

RCMP are asking anyone recognizing the person in the composite drawing to contact investigators at 604-985-1311.