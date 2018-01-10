Nanaimo RCMP say a woman in her late 70s fought off a home intruder who was attempting to rob her. (CBC)

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say a woman in her late 70s fought off a masked man who attempted to rob her in her home.

The woman stepped outside Monday evening at around 8 p.m. to close a gate. When she returned she was confronted by a man wearing a balaclava who demanded her purse and wallet.

The suspect pushed the woman into a bedroom but she refused to cooperate. After more pushing and yelling the woman was able to run to neighbours and call 911. The suspect fled empty handed.

"The senior had some bumps and bruises, but overall was no worse for wear given what she had been through," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. "She also refused to leave her home, which she has lived in for the past 50 years."

Police were unable to locate the suspect but say this is the second incident at the Winchester Ave. home in the past week.

On Jan. 6 the contents of a jewlery box — including the woman's wedding ring — cash and debit cards were stolen from the house. No suspects have been identified in that incident.

The suspect in the latest incident is described as five feet five inches tall with a slim build, wearing dark clothing and a dark balaclava.

Anyone with information on either of the crimes is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250 754-2345.