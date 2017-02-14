A British Columbia man who alleges the province is discriminating against him by not allowing him to use a modified Segway as an assisted-mobility device will have his case heard at a provincial human rights tribunal.

Eric Jeppsen was told he would soon need an electric wheelchair after being diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder and his doctor prescribed the use of a Segway modified with a seat called a SegSaddle.

But the province's Ministry of Transportation does not allow Segways on sidewalks, and Metro Vancouver's transit authority refused to have the device on its vehicles based on the ministry's prohibition.

A B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling released earlier this month says the province won't issue the exemption because the company that makes SegSaddles says they are not considered to be a medical devices under Canadian law.

The SegSaddle is similar to a Segway, where the operator balances on two wheels, but instead of standing, the operator sits and steers with handlebars that are at waist level.

The ruling says Jeppsen's lawyer wrote to the ministry and to the Insurance Corp. of B.C., which licenses motorized vehicles, requesting special consideration, then filed a human rights complaint when no response was received.