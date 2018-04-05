Skip to Main Content
Sedins brace for super sendoff

Will the Sedin's signature stoicism hold up under tidal wave of emotion that's expected tonight during their final home game?

Will the twins' signature stoicism withstand the wave of emotion expected at their final home game? Probably

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
Daniel Sedin, left, from Sweden, and his brother Henrik hold up their jerseys after being selected 2nd and 3rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL Entry Draft in Boston on June 26, 1999. Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced they will retire from the NHL after this season. The twin stars broke the news in a letter posted to the team's website Monday. The 37-year-olds are in their 17th NHL campaign, all with Vancouver. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Keeping an even keel is one of the many things Daniel and Henrik Sedin have excelled at during their almost two decades in the NHL.

But will those calm and cool exteriors finally crack when the love of 18,630 fans comes crashing down Thursday evening during the final home game of their extraordinary careers?

Probably not, according to Daniel.

"No matter how we react, I think deep inside it's going to be great."

Henrik and Daniel Sedin wave to the crowd during a standing ovation in the third period of the Vancouver Canucks' 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Even though it's the last, Henrik doubts there will be much diverting from the pre-game routine the two have carved out over the last 17 seasons.

He'll pick up Daniel on the way to the rink and drive the usual route. Then they'll ease into the evening by watching some of the East Coast games with a few Swedish teammates before heading to the pre-game meeting.

Once on ice, however, Henrik admits things will be anything but normal.

"Tonight, I don't know if I'm going to watch the jumbotron," said Henrik. "Maybe I'll look at the ice and talk to my teammates more."

Earlier Thursday morning, the twins got a sneak preview of what to expect in in the tribute video department.

Instead of the usual pre-game video session, head coach Travis Green screened a retrospective of the brothers for the entire team — partly to honour them and partly to remind younger players that the superstar twins weren't always so super, especially in the early days of their career. 

"It wasn't all speed and skill. There were a lot of dirty plays and it was a different kind of hockey back then," said Green. .

"These two as young players had to persevere through some tough hockey and tough lessons. And to see what they've become ... its a really good lesson for our players."

The Sedin's parents, Tommy and Tora, and two older brothers, Peter and Stefan, have flown in to be a part of the celebration and a social media campaign is asking all fans in attendance to stand and give the twins the "Viking clap" in the third period.

As well, Vancouver city hall will be flashing Swedish blue and yellow in honour of the evening.

The Sedin twins will play the final game of their careers Saturday night in Edmonton.

