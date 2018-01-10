A teenage boy is dead following a fire at a Secwepemc First Nation community of Sugar Cane, east of Williams Lake, B.C., on Tuesday.

Williams Lake RCMP says its officers were called at 7:35 a.m. PT to assist firefighters from 150 Mile House who were battling a fire on the reserve.

Fire officials said on Facebook the structure fire was reported by a neighbour and confirmed the death of one person.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Coroners Service said the person killed was a boy in his late teens.

RCMP said a cause for the fire has not been determined.

"The investigation is in its early stages," said spokesperson Const. Andrew Waters. "A specially trained fire investigator will be called in to assist once the scene is safe and the fire has been completely extinguished."

Police are asking for the public to contact them if they have information.

With files from Chantelle Bellrichard