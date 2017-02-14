Victoria Police say a second woman has been sexually assaulted at a bus stop on Douglas Street.

On Feb. 9 around 10 p.m. PT a man sat down next to a woman at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Douglas Street and started a conversation with her. He then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 25 to 35 years old, approximately six feet tall with a large nose and dark mark on the right side of his face. He was wearing a dark hoodie.

One day earlier another woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Douglas Street. In that instance the assailant also sat down beside the woman first, before assaulting her.

Police say it's too early to confirm if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.