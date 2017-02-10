A man who was arrested last fall in connection with the death of a Japanese student has been charged with second-degree murder, Vancouver police say.

RCMP arrested William Victor Schneider, 49, on Sept. 28, 2016 in Vernon, B.C, the same day police discovered the body of Natsumi Kogawa in a mansion in Vancouver's West End.

Kogawa was reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016.

At the time of his arrest, Schneider was charged with indignity to a human body.

Crown Counsel has now approved the more serious charge of second-degree murder against Schneider, Vancouver police said in a statement.

He remains in custody.