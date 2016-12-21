The Vancouver Park Board still has a section of the popular seawall pathway around Stanley Park closed, due to the ice on the path and adjacent cliffs.

Staff shut down the seawall Monday and expect to work on it until this weekend.

"There were some large icicles a couple days ago, I mean they're disappearing fairly quickly," said Howard Normann, director of parks. "But there's probably 60 to 70-pound pieces of ice that are falling anywhere from five to 25 metres down, so you can imagine what that looks like when it hits the ground."

Normann said the ice has built up over the last couple of weeks above the seawall, and as it thaws and freezes, it seeps through the sandstone and builds up until it falls off in huge chunks. He said the ice is also knocking large chunks of sandstone loose.

The most hazardous section is near Siwash Rock, but the entire section from Third Beach to the Lions Gate Bridge is shut down.

"It's not something you can safely go and just chip away at, you have to wait until it naturally falls," said Normann.

"This morning, for example, there was probably almost a metre thick of ice that was covering the bike path, all fallen from yesterday."

According to Normann, the weather forecast is promising and park officials will likely reopen the seawall this weekend.