The principal at Seaview Elementary School principal came up with an idea for his students to honour Terry Fox even he admits was a little crazy.

Frank Pearse's students teamed up with five nearby elementary schools to raise more than $15,500 during last month's Terry Fox Run.

Pearse thought instead of mailing a cheque to the Terry Fox Foundation, it would be fun to let the youngsters who raised the money deliver it in person.

"We decided to have the students from Seaview Elementary School run from Seaview in Port Moody all the way to the Terry Fox Foundation office in Port Coquitlam," he said.

"It was a distance of 12 kilometres."

Aided by a police escort, dozens of Seaview students set out from their school early Friday morning.

Long run

Along the way, they stopped at the five other schools that helped with their fundraising efforts and picked up more runners.

By the time they reached the Terry Fox Foundation office, there were more than 100 Grade 2-5 students in the group.

"They all made it, but it was a little tough along the way," Pearse said.

"What we talked to the kids about was, think about that person you're running for, that person who's had a fight with cancer and use them for motivation if you get tired."

Students present the Terry Fox Foundation with a cheque for $15,581. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

When they finished their trek, the students presented a cheque to Terry Fox's niece, Kirsten.

"[Terry Fox] was an amazing person and he ran to try to get money to find a cure for cancer," said Grade 4 student Mayzi Rivero.

"I find that amazing and I want to do that, too."