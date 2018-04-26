Vancouver-Seattle downtown seaplane service finally here

Seaplane service connecting downtown Vancouver and Seattle is finally here.

On Wednesday, Vancouver's Harbour Air and U.S. partner Kenmore Air launched its inaugural flight connecting the two cities.

Four daily weekday flights will link Coal Harbour in Vancouver and Lake Union and Lake Washington near Seattle.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he hopes the service will boost the city's tech sector.

"Considering our cities are geographically quite close, the float plane is a very nimble connection to have for tourism and community connections," he said.

"But I think the game changer here is for economy and innovation in particular."

The plan to launch the service has been in the works for years and is heralded as a way to strengthen business and tourism connections between the two Pacific Northwest hubs.

Estimated flight time between the two cities is one hour and five minutes.

The cost of the flights vary, but, as an example, a one-way ticket purchased April 27 from Vancouver to Seattle for a May 5 flight would cost $370.50.

With files from Meera Bains