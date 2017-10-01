Sears Canada has announced that it will be closing 11 stores across Canada — three of them in B.C.

The struggling retail chain announced plans Friday night to close the stores across the country, including its locations at Nanaimo North Town Centre, Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby and a store in Kelowna.

The plan must be approved by a judge on Tuesday before it can proceed.

The chain has seen its revenue drop in recent years, due in part to increased online competition and an evolving retail marketplace.

If the judge approves the company's plans, the affected stores would likely begin liquidating stock almost immediately.

A Sears spokesperson suggested there would be a three-month timeline before the doors close for good at the various locations.

The retailer announced a plan in June to close 59 locations across the country and cut approximately 2,900 jobs, without severance, while under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

A judge later approved a hardship fund for former Sears Canada employees that will come from a pool of money set aside to pay bonuses for key employees.

Sears Canada was criticized when it received approval to pay millions in bonuses to keep key employees on board while not paying severance to laid-off workers during its court-supervised restructuring.

As of May 30, the company employed approximately 17,000 people, with 10,500 in part-time positions and the rest working full-time.