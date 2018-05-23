Search for missing Vancouver Island man scaled back

The search for missing Vancouver Island father Ben Kilmer has been scaled back one week after the 41-year-old electrician went missing.

Friends and family plan to continue their own search, however police and search and rescue efforts have been suspended.

"It's an ongoing missing persons investigation and it is a priority for our officers, but in consultation with Ben's family and search and rescue, the decision has been made to end the extensive six-day ground search," said Const. Pam Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

On the afternoon of May 16, Kilmer's work van was found abandoned on Cowichan Lake Road west of Duncan with the engine still running. A small amount of blood and his personal items were found inside the van, according to RCMP.

Ben Kilmer, 41, went missing on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

Kilmer was last spotted on surveillance video at a job site shortly before 11 a.m. that same morning.

At its peak, close to 100 volunteers and 60 search and rescue team members were searching the dense forest and rural area around where Kilmer's van was found. The effort included an RCMP dog team and crews paddling up and down the Cowichan River. A small pond was drained to rule out whether it was a factor in the disappearance.

The father of two is described on a "missing" poster as five-foot-ten and 180 pounds. RCMP say he has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is clean shaven and was last seen wearing light coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Megan Thomas