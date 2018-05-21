Search for missing Vancouver Island father enters day 6

The search for missing Vancouver Island father Ben Kilmer is now in its sixth day and police are calling the circumstances around his disappearance suspicious.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kilmer's abandoned work van was found on Cowichan Lake Road west of Duncan with the engine still running. A small amount of blood and his personal items were found in the van, according to RCMP.

Ben Kilmer, 41, went missing on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

The 41-year-old electrician from Cobble Hill, B.C., was last spotted on surveillance video at a job site shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Friends and family have joined the 60 search and rescue team members in the effort, along with RCMP investigators and a police dog team. Crews have also been paddling up and down the Cowichan River.

"Nothing found so far," said Cowichan Search and Rescue leader Tina Phillips. "We are continuing to grid search an area of high priority."

This morning the South Island SAR groups will be joined by Alberni Rescue Squad, Nanaimo SAR, Comox Valley and Arrowsmith SAR. On Saturday we had 60 SAR members and 92 convergent volunteers signed in. What an... <a href="https://t.co/kVyoYa69WR">https://t.co/kVyoYa69WR</a> —@CowichanSAR

The father of two is described on a "missing" poster as five-foot-ten and 180 pounds. RCMP say he has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is clean shaven and was last seen wearing light coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots.

Anyone with information about Kilmer is asked to call North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.