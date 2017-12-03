The search for missing hiker Carl Couture has been called off until next spring.

Four crews canvassed areas west of Lynn Cree and east of the Haynes Valley trail Sunday in search of the hiker who has been missing since Oct. 31.

"Unfortunately, nothing turned up again. It's been a really frustrating search for us," said North Shore Rescue leader Mike Danks.

"At this point, unless we have further sign, we will not be continuing that search," Danks added.

Danks says several key areas where crews might expect to recover Couture are covered in snow. He says the door is open for the search to resume in the spring, once the snow melts.

Anyone who may have seen signs of Couture in the backcountry is asked to contact North Shore Rescue.

"Anything that could lead us to finding Carl, we're going to follow up on and ensure that we cover that area off."

Couture was last seen on Grouse Mountain, gearing up for a hike in the direction of the Haynes Valley backcountry.

He was reported missing when friends and family hadn't heard from him in the days that followed. NSR began its search on Nov. 3.